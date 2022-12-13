Previous
Next
PreChristmas Flowers by joansmor
Photo 3306

PreChristmas Flowers

Picked these up at the grocery store last week
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely bunch of flowers Joan!
December 14th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A very nice bouquet
December 14th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty bouquet!
December 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a lovely arrangement and that's the best vase!
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise