221 / 365
Horse jumping. I couldn’t understand this shot of the jumps when I reviewed my photos later. I wonder what the poor horse saw.
This was taken at The Royal Easter Show which has been run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW since 1822.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I've ever been involved in. I'm just sorry I'm a...
show
,
horse
,
jump
,
easter
