Previous
Next
Horse jumping. I couldn’t understand this shot of the jumps when I reviewed my photos later. I wonder what the poor horse saw. by johnfalconer
221 / 365

Horse jumping. I couldn’t understand this shot of the jumps when I reviewed my photos later. I wonder what the poor horse saw.

This was taken at The Royal Easter Show which has been run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW since 1822.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise