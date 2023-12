“Deck the bus with coloured garlands”

This is one of the buses that serves the Northern Beaches in Sydney. Some them were decorated inside and out with Christmas joy. This was taken late afternoon on Christmas Eve and the bus had only 2 passengers and the driver! (I missed photographing the outside of the bus .. I was too slow!!)

Merry Christmas to all 365ers and the families and friends! And I’m looking forward to seeing the 2024 photographs!