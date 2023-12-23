Previous
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” by johnfalconer
Photo 474

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town”

This is part of a gingerbread house which I am very tempted to eat before Christmas!!

Bruce Springsteen YouTube version (a bit average)
https://youtu.be/iSgEDKjmT5o?si=3cAAfb6r8B95TjE_
John Falconer

Merrelyn ace
You don't have much longer to wait John :)
December 23rd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Looks yummy. At least it is not much longer
December 23rd, 2023  
