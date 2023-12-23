Sign up
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town”
This is part of a gingerbread house which I am very tempted to eat before Christmas!!
Bruce Springsteen YouTube version (a bit average)
https://youtu.be/iSgEDKjmT5o?si=3cAAfb6r8B95TjE_
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
You don't have much longer to wait John :)
December 23rd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Looks yummy. At least it is not much longer
December 23rd, 2023
