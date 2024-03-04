Sign up
Previous
Photo 546
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.
I didn’t crop this but I did have to edit it hard.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
2
0
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2024 9:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
mardi
,
gras
,
sydney
,
gay
,
dancer
,
lesbian
Dione Giorgio
Great shot and clarity. Looks like it was a lovely show.
March 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great capture of the action, it must have been amazing to watch.
March 4th, 2024
