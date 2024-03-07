Previous
Disapproving looks. Except from the young boy. by johnfalconer
Disapproving looks. Except from the young boy.

“Diana wounded”. By Bertram Mackennal. 1908. Art Gallery of NSW.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

John Falconer

Christine Sztukowski ace
😀 Wonderful composition
March 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the painting, not so sure about the sculpture though ;-)
March 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
March 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-good one
March 7th, 2024  
