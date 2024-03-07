Sign up
Previous
Photo 549
Disapproving looks. Except from the young boy.
“Diana wounded”. By Bertram Mackennal. 1908. Art Gallery of NSW.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
4
0
John Falconer
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
6th March 2024 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
,
statue
,
marble
,
gallery
,
diana
,
nsw
Christine Sztukowski
😀 Wonderful composition
March 7th, 2024
Diana
I love the painting, not so sure about the sculpture though ;-)
March 7th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
March 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
LOL-good one
March 7th, 2024
