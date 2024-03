Il Porcellino

This is a replica of Il Porcellino, or "little pig," fountain which stands in Florence. It was given to the City of Sydney by Marquesa Fiaschi Torrigigiani of Florence in 1968. It stands outside Sydney Hospital in central Sydney.



"The legend of Porcellino says that if you rub his nose he will bring good luck. Water dribbles down from his nose into a grating where people throw money.”