Trying to encapsulate a busy harbour.

Circular Quay or Sydney Cove is only a very small part of Port Jackson or Sydney Harbour. Captain Arthur Phillip brought the first fleet of European settlers (mainly convicts) from England to Australia in 1788. He first landed in Botany Bay a few kilometres south of present day Sydney. This area was totally unsuitable for settlement so he moved his 11 ships and 1,400 souls only about 10 kilometres (6 miles) north.



He wrote on 15 May 1788:

“We got into Port Jackson early in the afternoon, and had the satisfaction of finding the finest harbour in the world, in which a thousand sail of the line may ride in the most perfect security...I fixed on the one [cove] that had the best spring of water, and in which the ships can anchor so close to the shore,...”



What would he think about today’s busy harbour and the size of the ships!!!