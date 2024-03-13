Previous
Sydney Harbour on my way home. by johnfalconer
Photo 555

Sydney Harbour on my way home.

Clockwise from top left:

* Manly Cove yachts.
* Waxing crescent moon. And Venus is just visible above the moon and to the right.
* Cruise ship leaving the harbour.
* Classic sunset showing city, opera house and bridge.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful collage of these beautiful scenes, lucky you John!
March 14th, 2024  
