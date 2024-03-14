Previous
Circular Quay busking for fifteen years! by johnfalconer
Circular Quay busking for fifteen years!

This is Darryl who has been busking with his trumpet at Sydney’s Circular Quay for many years. He is vision impaired and learned his music by ear. He plays great stuff while I’m in the café having a coffee.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Casablanca
Fantastic, nothing beats good live music.
March 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Super shot -
March 15th, 2024  
Pat
Great candid, characters like these make a city I think.
How nice to listen to while relaxing with a coffee.
March 15th, 2024  
