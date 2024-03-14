Sign up
Photo 556
Photo 556
Circular Quay busking for fifteen years!
This is Darryl who has been busking with his trumpet at Sydney’s Circular Quay for many years. He is vision impaired and learned his music by ear. He plays great stuff while I’m in the café having a coffee.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1063
photos
214
followers
351
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th March 2024 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trumpet
,
sydney
,
busking
,
circular
,
quay
,
darryl
,
sixws-148
Casablanca
ace
Fantastic, nothing beats good live music.
March 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot -
March 15th, 2024
Pat
Great candid, characters like these make a city I think.
How nice to listen to while relaxing with a coffee.
March 15th, 2024
How nice to listen to while relaxing with a coffee.