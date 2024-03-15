Previous
Darren at the Kandinsky Exhibition. by johnfalconer
Photo 557

Darren at the Kandinsky Exhibition.

Darren is a member of our photographic group.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nicely done.
March 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 16th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Excellent portrait- he looks so determined!
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise