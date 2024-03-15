Sign up
Darren at the Kandinsky Exhibition.
Darren is a member of our photographic group.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Dave
ace
Nicely done.
March 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 16th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent portrait- he looks so determined!
March 16th, 2024
