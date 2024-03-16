Sign up
Previous
Photo 558
Aerial view of Sydney Harbour and Bondi Beach (bottom left).
I couldn’t resist just jamming my iPhone up against the aeroplane window and taking a photo!!
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
6
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
view
,
air
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
bondi
winghong_ho
Fantastic view.
March 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
March 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@wh2021
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks. I was lucky enough to be on a plane going north.
March 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scenery below, great clouds too.
March 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great aerial view.
March 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Gorgeous view and the clouds are amazing!
March 17th, 2024
Thanks. I was lucky enough to be on a plane going north.