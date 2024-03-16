Previous
Aerial view of Sydney Harbour and Bondi Beach (bottom left). by johnfalconer
Photo 558

Aerial view of Sydney Harbour and Bondi Beach (bottom left).

I couldn’t resist just jamming my iPhone up against the aeroplane window and taking a photo!!
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Fantastic view.
March 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
March 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@wh2021 @365projectorgchristine
Thanks. I was lucky enough to be on a plane going north.
March 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scenery below, great clouds too.
March 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great aerial view.
March 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous view and the clouds are amazing!
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise