Previous
Next
covid is back by johnfalconer
321 / 365

covid is back

Sorry to upload so many photos at once! there have been a few issues here and I fell behind.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
This shot definitely tells a story. So sorry to hear COVID is hitting Australia again.
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise