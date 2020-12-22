Previous
Next
Light inside a ball mill having rubber inside replaced. by johnfalconer
29 / 365

Light inside a ball mill having rubber inside replaced.

We are currently in a Covid lockdown in this part of Sydney. So back to old photos.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise