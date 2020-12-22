Sign up
29 / 365
Light inside a ball mill having rubber inside replaced.
We are currently in a Covid lockdown in this part of Sydney. So back to old photos.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
166
photos
96
followers
252
following
8% complete
View this month »
Tags
thailand
,
mine
,
mill
,
chatree
