The drummer for the Queen tribute band in Sydney. by johnfalconer
141 / 365

The drummer for the Queen tribute band in Sydney.

I felt guilty for not including the drummer in the earlier photos. He was great.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
