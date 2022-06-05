Sign up
141 / 365
The drummer for the Queen tribute band in Sydney.
I felt guilty for not including the drummer in the earlier photos. He was great.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Tags
band
,
queen
,
drummer
