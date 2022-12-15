Previous
Next
Get out of my way. We’re coming through! by johnfalconer
151 / 365

Get out of my way. We’re coming through!

No you’re not 777. This is an official regatta and your trespassing!
(Just my observations from my balcony!)
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great view you have!
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise