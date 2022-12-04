Previous
Next
It’s all done with mirrors. iPhone fisheye lens again. by johnfalconer
150 / 365

It’s all done with mirrors. iPhone fisheye lens again.

Another sculpture at the new Art Gallery of NSW. This is in a room with mirrors. It is not multi level or very big at all!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I thought this was multi level when I saw it on the news
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise