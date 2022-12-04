Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
150 / 365
It’s all done with mirrors. iPhone fisheye lens again.
Another sculpture at the new Art Gallery of NSW. This is in a room with mirrors. It is not multi level or very big at all!
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
576
photos
152
followers
362
following
41% complete
View this month »
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Latest from all albums
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
150
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Others
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
gallery
,
mirrors
,
nsw
Kathy A
ace
I thought this was multi level when I saw it on the news
December 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close