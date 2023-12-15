Sign up
Previous
164 / 365
Original “before” photo of whiteboard.
See souped up version at:
https://365project.org/johnfalconer/2022/2023-12-15
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
4
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
965
photos
203
followers
385
following
44% complete
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
164
Views
22
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
15th December 2023 6:14pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Bill Davidson
I like the simplicity.
December 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Simple and sweet!
December 15th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Doodling is brilliant fun, I like the whizzbang version best
December 15th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️❤️
December 15th, 2023
