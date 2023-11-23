Sign up
Previous
163 / 365
Polyethylene noodles.
For my “what is this photo” yesterday I pointed my iPhone down the middle of the “noodles” we use for physio exercises. And pressed the shutter. These are not the really long noodles. Ours are about 600mm long 24 inches). The only edit was cropping!
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
Others
Taken
23rd November 2023 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
noodle
,
physio
Chris Cook
ace
Never would have guessed.
November 23rd, 2023
FBailey
ace
Very colourful!
November 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
How clever!
November 23rd, 2023
