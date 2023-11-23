Previous
Polyethylene noodles. by johnfalconer
Polyethylene noodles.

For my “what is this photo” yesterday I pointed my iPhone down the middle of the “noodles” we use for physio exercises. And pressed the shutter. These are not the really long noodles. Ours are about 600mm long 24 inches). The only edit was cropping!
23rd November 2023

John Falconer

Photo Details

Chris Cook
Never would have guessed.
November 23rd, 2023  
FBailey
Very colourful!
November 23rd, 2023  
Diana
How clever!
November 23rd, 2023  
