Previous
162 / 365
Another attempt at verifying whether the odd number is more aesthetically pleasing than an even number.
I tried yesterday using the beans I got for lunch. The result was inconclusive.
No beans today but corn for dinner. I think odds win!!
PS The props were again eaten.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Casablanca
ace
Definitely odds. Always fun when you get to eat your props 😂
November 11th, 2023
Dave
ace
I concur, the tricorn is more aesthetically appealing than the four.
November 11th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Definitely odds
November 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I agree with the previous comments odds is better. I hope you had more than 4 kernels in your plate 😁
November 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Odds
November 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Well done!
November 11th, 2023
