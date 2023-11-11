Previous
Another attempt at verifying whether the odd number is more aesthetically pleasing than an even number. by johnfalconer
Another attempt at verifying whether the odd number is more aesthetically pleasing than an even number.

I tried yesterday using the beans I got for lunch. The result was inconclusive.
No beans today but corn for dinner. I think odds win!!
PS The props were again eaten.
Casablanca ace
Definitely odds. Always fun when you get to eat your props 😂
November 11th, 2023  
Dave ace
I concur, the tricorn is more aesthetically appealing than the four.
November 11th, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
Definitely odds
November 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I agree with the previous comments odds is better. I hope you had more than 4 kernels in your plate 😁
November 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Odds
November 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ha ha! Well done!
November 11th, 2023  
