Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
161 / 365
Danger. Danger. Danger.
My first attempt at double exposure or triple exposure. But I used the same image three times which I’m sure isn’t the idea.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
925
photos
193
followers
386
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Latest from all albums
422
423
424
425
426
427
161
428
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
Others
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2023 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exposure
,
hospital
,
double
,
danger
,
sharps
Joan Robillard
ace
Interesting
November 7th, 2023
Olwynne
Looks like multiple reflections through glass. Very creative
November 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
November 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@joansmor
@ollyfran
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks. I’ll have to practice this editing a bit more.
November 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It does matter how you achieved it. it a good result
November 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks. I’ll have to practice this editing a bit more.