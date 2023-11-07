Previous
Danger. Danger. Danger. by johnfalconer
Danger. Danger. Danger.

My first attempt at double exposure or triple exposure. But I used the same image three times which I’m sure isn’t the idea.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer

Joan Robillard ace
Interesting
November 7th, 2023  
Olwynne
Looks like multiple reflections through glass. Very creative
November 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
November 7th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@joansmor @ollyfran @365projectorgchristine
Thanks. I’ll have to practice this editing a bit more.
November 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It does matter how you achieved it. it a good result
November 7th, 2023  
