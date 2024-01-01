Sign up
165 / 365
What would you do? Really? Truly?
WWYD. Well, I wouldn’t be going near that tree! That’s for sure.
I took the lion photo in July 2005 at the open plains zoo near Dubbo in western NSW. About 400kms (about 250miles) from Sydney.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
983
photos
203
followers
334
following
Tags
tree
,
lion
,
challenge
,
sixws-146
,
composite-61
,
wwyd-225
