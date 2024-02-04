Sign up
166 / 365
John Falconer - a published photographer!!!
"The Tawny Frogmouth"is one of the local free monthly magazines in the Northern Beaches LGA in Sydney. I sent them two photos with a local theme and they published one of them in January. No payment of course but I was still thrilled.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
3
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Tags
magazine
,
kookaburra
,
frogmouth
,
published
Lynda Parker
So cool to see your name in print isn't it?
February 4th, 2024
Cordiander
That's great! This is an appreciation of your picture.
February 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I would be too
February 4th, 2024
