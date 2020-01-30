Sign up
Photo 1612
Kabuki-cho
Tokyo is a city of such extremes.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th January 2020 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
colors
,
lights
,
colorful
,
tokyo
,
kabukicho
,
kabuki-cho
,
jy-japan
,
jy-tokyo
