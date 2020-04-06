Sign up
Photo 1656
Curious George Corner
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
6
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2138
photos
235
followers
153
following
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th April 2020 5:45pm
Public
Tags
book
,
books
,
monkey
,
toys
,
architecture
,
curious-george
,
30-shots2020
,
jy-30-shots2020
,
jy-home-library
Graeme Stevens
ace
And the Man in the Yellow Hat. Thank you for making uncomfortable childhood memories come rushing back ;))
April 17th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
@graemestevens
-- I know, right? Now that we take an adult perspective and one that considers the idea of animal rights, the books of the past should be considered with those lenses of seeing the world!
April 17th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Things changed in such many aspects... but a good illustrated book will always be a child’s best friend!
April 17th, 2020
Diana
ace
Every child's delight, what would I give to be able to browse around there. We never had Curious George here in SA, nor was it popular in Germany. Both my daughters are real bookworms though and would love to see this too.
April 17th, 2020
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
I have never seen Curious Gorge books in Germany, or am I mistaken. I would love to spend some time with my granddaughter in your wonderful library, she loves books.
April 17th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful!
April 17th, 2020
