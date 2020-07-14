Previous
The Little Red Hen Dines Alone by jyokota
Photo 1749

The Little Red Hen Dines Alone

Pandemic Baking: I've used up ALL the flour: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-04-07
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
You have?! 😱 Amazing! I know your neighbors have loved your baking these last 4 months. There is nothing better than sourdough bread.
July 14th, 2020  
