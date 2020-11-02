Previous
Next
Breadmaker Success by jyokota
Photo 1869

Breadmaker Success

Still practicing PS basics: layers, collage of two photos, gradient, text.
2nd November 2020 2nd Nov 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
looks good
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise