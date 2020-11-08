The EPL Falcon

The Evanston Public LIbrary Peregrine Falcons have returned every year to nest since 2004. A webcam broadcasts the progression of babies being born and growing to independence. This year's were named: Zoom, Esperanza, and to remember an organization to honor a library employee who died from Covid. I wonder which one this was -- flew from this telephone pole across then street and right through my backyard, about two stories above ground level! Spotted by @vankrey while we were having our socially-distanced backyard visit in November.