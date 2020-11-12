Sign up
Photo 1875
Caught with a cookie!
I always think of
@taffy
with this expression.
12th November 2020
12th Nov 20
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
squirrel
,
cookie
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
Diana
So totally hilarious, was it your neighbours again? Fabulous shot and caption.
January 2nd, 2021
