Previous
Next
Is this how you give an air hug? by jyokota
Photo 1872

Is this how you give an air hug?

15th November 2020 15th Nov 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Wow -- what a great position to have caught him in. He's sending you a virtual hug! Is this your LR work from today?
December 27th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Cute!
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise