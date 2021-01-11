Previous
Double-Crested Cormorant Drying His Wings by jyokota
Double-Crested Cormorant Drying His Wings

Processed in a PS Workshop with Jane's @jgpittenger and Taffy's @taffy feedback and guidance. It took so many steps because the original photo needed a lot of help. Original photo taken on a 365 phototrip in September 2018 with @rosiekerr
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
