Photo 1924
What? More Snow Coming?
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2436
photos
258
followers
156
following
532% complete
View this month »
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th January 2021 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
Mary Siegle
ace
You hate to have to break the news to him!
February 9th, 2021
Margo
ace
Wonderful, you seem to have a great relationship with this little guy!!
February 9th, 2021
