I Found a Frozen Sandwich by jyokota
Photo 1924

I Found a Frozen Sandwich

The neighbors are providing bread but the squirrels are responsible for burying them and then delightedly finding them shortly afterward.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Junko Y

