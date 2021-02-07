Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1940
How deep is my treasure buried?
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
4
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2433
photos
257
followers
156
following
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
31st January 2021 2:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
snowstorm
,
treasure
,
digging
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh bless him! It’s down there somewhere!
February 8th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Sweet shot of this little feller.
February 8th, 2021
Steve Jacob
ace
Squirreling for food
February 8th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I can't imagine the feeling on his face!
February 8th, 2021
