Previous
Next
Do I look like a snowsquirrel? by jyokota
Photo 1961

Do I look like a snowsquirrel?

It was too hard to make a snowman but I rolled around and covered myself with snow.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Oh my your squirrels are adorable...................love this snow squirrel!
February 16th, 2021  
Debra ace
Awww, so cute!
February 16th, 2021  
Lee ace
What a show off! Wonderfully captured.
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise