Photo 1961
Do I look like a snowsquirrel?
It was too hard to make a snowman but I rolled around and covered myself with snow.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th February 2021 11:51am
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
snowstorm
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
,
snowsquirrel
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my your squirrels are adorable...................love this snow squirrel!
February 16th, 2021
Debra
ace
Awww, so cute!
February 16th, 2021
Lee
ace
What a show off! Wonderfully captured.
February 16th, 2021
