Photo 2301
Sunset at Rockland Breakwater
And here's the answer to your question, Joan
@joansmor
, yes, I did go to Rockland Breakwater!
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
2802
photos
242
followers
131
following
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
14th July 2022 7:02pm
Tags
sunset
,
lighthouse
,
maine
,
breakwater
,
rockland
