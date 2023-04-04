Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2421
Lenga Reflections
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2923
photos
227
followers
121
following
663% complete
View this month »
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
autumn
,
lake
,
fall-colors
,
patagonia
,
jy-patagonia
,
lenga
Elisa Smith
ace
So beautiful.
November 7th, 2023
julia
ace
Gorgeous colour..
November 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close