Photo 2429
Laguna de los Tres: Reflection
After the giant hike to the top to see the double lakes, a closeup of the reflection in the lake.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
0
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
2932
photos
227
followers
121
following
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
Views
3
365
Canon EOS R5
15th April 2023 3:13pm
Tags
reflection
,
argentina
,
lake
,
patagonia
,
jy-patagonia
,
mt-fitzroy
