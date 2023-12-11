Previous
Moving Bananas from Truck to Market Stall by jyokota
Photo 2445

Moving Bananas from Truck to Market Stall

11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details

Rick ace
Wow, awesome capture. That is a really large load they are pushing.
January 8th, 2024  
Brian ace
Super street shot
January 8th, 2024  
Dianne
It must be a huge weight on that bike and so hard to push too.
January 8th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Wonderful find and photograph!
January 8th, 2024  
