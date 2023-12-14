Previous
Blending In by jyokota
Photo 2448

Blending In

14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
What a wonderful portrait that fits time and place perfectly! How did you approach him to ask to take his picture?
January 10th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
@Weezilou I held up my camera, smiled, and gave him an, "is it ok" look.
January 10th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@jyokota You have me smiling! Understood Universally!
January 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb portrait
January 10th, 2024  
