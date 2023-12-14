Sign up
Discuss
Photo 2448
Blending In
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Tags
man
,
beard
,
cuba
,
gibara
,
jy-cuba
Louise & Ken
ace
What a wonderful portrait that fits time and place perfectly! How did you approach him to ask to take his picture?
January 10th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
@Weezilou
I held up my camera, smiled, and gave him an, "is it ok" look.
January 10th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
@jyokota
You have me smiling! Understood Universally!
January 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb portrait
January 10th, 2024
