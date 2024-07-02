Welcome to Cape Town

Imagine my horror when I realized that the great-price-hotel I had booked for my 9 days in Cape Town turned out be across from an industrial area where there are tanks, containers, ships, etc. after weeks of amazing natural beauty. I almost didn't check in. I sat in the lobby and tried to book myself into a different hotel but the staff here was so kind and supportive and even showed me a room to see if I could like it. And I did. It's a great room for the price, and I decided to at least check in for a night or two and figure out what to do. But then -- as my friends say, "I'm easily entertained" -- and I began watching all the movement outside my window. Containers being picked up by a huge elevator lifting machine, stacked, restocked, placed on the back of trucks, loaded onto ships, etc. There's room for 140 containers right outside my window, and I can see that there are at least three such places further to the sides. This activity goes on and on from before dawn til long after sunset. Sometimes, the weather brings about dramatic clouds, harsh sunlight, and everything takes on bright and glowing hues. Who knew I'd still be here 9 days later? But I will be. I'm settled in now and their internet is great so I can upload photos from the past weeks when I had almost none.