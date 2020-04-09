Sign up
Squirrel's Table Is Set with Flowers
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
2133
photos
235
followers
154
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
9th April 2020 12:59pm
squirrel
food
flower
flowers
eating
spring
daffodil
bread
springtime
hyacinth
Lynda McG
ace
Cute!
April 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture, he seems to be praying. It that a piece of your bread Junko?
April 10th, 2020
