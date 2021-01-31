Previous
Lakeshore Sparkles by k9photo
51 / 365

Lakeshore Sparkles

“Always remember, your focus determines your reality.” (George Lucas) For this shot I focused on the sparkles created by the sunlight reflecting off the water.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
January 31st, 2021  
KV ace
Lovely OOF shot... the tones are very nice... browns and blues and the bokeh is outstanding.
January 31st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Excellent! I'd say a winner. =)
January 31st, 2021  
