Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
51 / 365
Lakeshore Sparkles
“Always remember, your focus determines your reality.” (George Lucas) For this shot I focused on the sparkles created by the sunlight reflecting off the water.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
448
photos
81
followers
65
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Latest from all albums
394
48
49
395
396
50
397
51
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th January 2021 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
water
,
technique-112-outoffocus
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
January 31st, 2021
KV
ace
Lovely OOF shot... the tones are very nice... browns and blues and the bokeh is outstanding.
January 31st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Excellent! I'd say a winner. =)
January 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close