97 / 365
Three Marbles
“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” (W.B. Yeats)
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Kate
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
reflection
macro
marbles
CAT Carter19
Amazing detail cool subject matter love how you did the shallow DOF with the focus just on the first marble - super cool
July 12th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
love the colorful bokeh!
July 12th, 2021
Susan Wakely
Very nice image with great bokeh.
July 12th, 2021
gloria jones
Love the colors...great image
July 12th, 2021
