Gratitude by kartia
7 / 365

Gratitude

I spend a lot of time in hospitals. Not as a professional, as a parent of a chronically ill child. It is usually stressful so I employ various methods to manage my stress so I can better support my child. Never before have I wished I’d packed my dslr. I’ve walked around many hospitals to discover spaces that ‘feel’ good to be in when a little respite is called for. Today I found myself walking around and noticing beauty in so many areas and wishing I had a more capable camera with me. It felt so much better to be actively engaged in something I enjoy within that respite break. Thank you 365!
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
