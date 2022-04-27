Previous
Next
Hidden in plain site. by kartia
17 / 365

Hidden in plain site.

It's happened again! I just loved the colours and textures here. Fungi really are everywhere.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise