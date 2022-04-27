Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
17 / 365
Hidden in plain site.
It's happened again! I just loved the colours and textures here. Fungi really are everywhere.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
17
photos
24
followers
46
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
27th April 2022 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
April 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close