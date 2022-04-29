Previous
Kookaburra by kartia
19 / 365

Kookaburra

Felt like I was being watched whilst out walking today but I’m not sure if he was interested in me or the leech I’d just found on my leg! Probably the latter, and welcome to it!
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

