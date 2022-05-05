Previous
What lies beneath. by kartia
25 / 365

What lies beneath.

This is the underside of a very busy bridge that runs through the national park I was walking in this morning. Whizzing by on the motorway you’d never suspect the beauty that lies beneath you!
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
6% complete

