Previous
Next
32 / 365
Welcoming child health building.
Spotted this creatively painted building facade in a car park the other week. When I got back to take a pic discovered it's a child health centre. I thought it was a fantastic way to brighten up an otherwise ugly old brick building.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
1
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
34
photos
35
followers
72
following
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
16th May 2022 12:03pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dione Giorgio
Fav. A big welcome for the children needing assistance.
May 16th, 2022
