Previous
Next
Welcoming child health building. by kartia
32 / 365

Welcoming child health building.

Spotted this creatively painted building facade in a car park the other week. When I got back to take a pic discovered it's a child health centre. I thought it was a fantastic way to brighten up an otherwise ugly old brick building.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. A big welcome for the children needing assistance.
May 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise