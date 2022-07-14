A friendly tussle.

Some of you may remember our Red clawed yabby I posted some time ago. One has had young, eggs took 13 weeks to develop so it felt like forever for the kids to wait but now in school holidays they have flown the coop. I've no idea of the correct yabby terminology :) If you look carefully you'll see this little guy running from the snail. He's one day out of home and approx 3mm long. It was very challenging to focus on him with the size combined with him running for his life, and water distortion all in the mix!