Previous
Next
A friendly tussle. by kartia
82 / 365

A friendly tussle.

Some of you may remember our Red clawed yabby I posted some time ago. One has had young, eggs took 13 weeks to develop so it felt like forever for the kids to wait but now in school holidays they have flown the coop. I've no idea of the correct yabby terminology :) If you look carefully you'll see this little guy running from the snail. He's one day out of home and approx 3mm long. It was very challenging to focus on him with the size combined with him running for his life, and water distortion all in the mix!
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Super capture!
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise